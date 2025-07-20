Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after buying an additional 1,094,134 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $40,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $2,595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $510,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $356,725. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

