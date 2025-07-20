Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after buying an additional 164,149 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,424,000 after buying an additional 255,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 529,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,564 shares in the company, valued at $662,363.52. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,144.80. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,150,876 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.45 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

