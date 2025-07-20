Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,493 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.