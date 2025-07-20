Xponance Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 104.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $284,985. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 211.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.23.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

