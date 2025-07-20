Xponance Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CBIZ by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.