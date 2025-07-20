Xponance Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $450,141,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $113,536,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCB opened at $31.70 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.78.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCB. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

