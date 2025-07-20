Xponance Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 28,448.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 106,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,903,000. Finally, GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd grew its position in WD-40 by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 64,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.98. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

