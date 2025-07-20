Xponance Inc. Purchases 717 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FULT stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

