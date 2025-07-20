Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.