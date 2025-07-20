Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $35.15. Zai Lab shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 89,278 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 60.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $249,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,171.26. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,675 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $96,647.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $758,874.52. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,155 shares of company stock worth $4,959,535 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zai Lab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

