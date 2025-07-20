ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $19.26. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 225,726 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 3.7%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 671,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 235,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.