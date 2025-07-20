ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $19.26. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 225,726 shares traded.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 671,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 235,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

