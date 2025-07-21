903 Shares in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 70.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQU opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 3.25.

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

