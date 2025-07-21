9,314 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.