9,515 Shares in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 18.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $607.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.