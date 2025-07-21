Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,471,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,452,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,977,000 after buying an additional 668,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,211,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $292.51 on Monday. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

