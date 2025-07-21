Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $139.34 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $82,326.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 210,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,948,154.17. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629,043 shares of company stock worth $210,678,753. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

