Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alkermes by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

