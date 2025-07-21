Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $236,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 51.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.