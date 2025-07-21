Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

