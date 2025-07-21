Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

