Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

