Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,538 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,760 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.