Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL stock opened at $224.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $227.54. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.62 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

