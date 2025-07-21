Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 622,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326,122 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 188,377 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 362,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 142,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 139,417 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 77.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $860.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 208.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jones Trading cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

