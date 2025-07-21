Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 283,854 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,842,000.

BATS EZU opened at $59.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

