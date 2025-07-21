Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,031 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

