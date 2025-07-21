Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.77 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

