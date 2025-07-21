Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 496 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.