Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 777.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $170.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.