Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Textron by 123.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

