Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after buying an additional 888,671 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 880,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,848,000 after buying an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,544,000 after acquiring an additional 529,471 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,976.84. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,799 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

