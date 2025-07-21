Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

