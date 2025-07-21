Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in PPL by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. PPL Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

