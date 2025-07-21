Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after buying an additional 160,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,310,000 after buying an additional 212,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $116,936,730.16. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $257.64 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day moving average of $237.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

