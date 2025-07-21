Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RMI opened at $14.09 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

