Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Baird R W cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

