Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,676,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 191,032 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,683,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.