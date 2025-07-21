Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,903,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $77.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

