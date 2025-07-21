Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

