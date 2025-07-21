Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 124.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Evergy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.90 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

