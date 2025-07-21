Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 716,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,792,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,659,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $190.77 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

