Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $898.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

