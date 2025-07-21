Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clearway Energy by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. CIBC downgraded Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $32.94 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4384 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 218.75%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

