Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,129 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $13.28 on Monday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $423,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,340.31. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519 over the last 90 days. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

