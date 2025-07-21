Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 48.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

