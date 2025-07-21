Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after acquiring an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,675,000 after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $555.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $559.36.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

