Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 706,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $54.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.