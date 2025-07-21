Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,015,000 after buying an additional 2,038,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 415,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,610,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after acquiring an additional 412,835 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,053.4% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 422,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,393.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 355,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

