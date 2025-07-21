Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

