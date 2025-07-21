Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

